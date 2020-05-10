Florence Sandoval
1936 - 2020
Sandoval
FLORENCE SANDOVAL
July 14, 1936
March 26, 2020
Florence Sandoval 84, of Colorado Springs born July 14, 1936 passed away March 26, 2020 at the Pioneer Care Center in Rocky Ford, CO.
Arrangements pending at the Ford Ustick Funeral Home in Rocky Ford. Survived by her Daughter and Granddaughter and maybe Great Children also her brother Richard. Florence love to collect cookbooks, make jewelry and bake her delicious Rum cake. Thank you to Attorney Greg Olsen and Diana Armstrong for always being there for her, also her friends from Minnesota.
You will be sadly missed, Love you always Gloria Narvaez



Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ford-Ustick Funeral Home - Rocky Ford
305 N. 8th Street
Rocky Ford, CO 81067
719-254-3434
