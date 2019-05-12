Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd G. Burbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burbach

FLOYD G. BURBACH

September 3, 1925 April 5, 2019

Floyd G. Burbach, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away April 5, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born September 3, 1925 in Minatare, Nebraska to George and Anna Burbach. Following graduation from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, he worked in the Kaiser shipyard building the last Liberty ships of World War II. He was hired by Farmers Insurance Group in 1948 and enjoyed 42 years of employment, retiring in 1990.

While in Oregon, he married Patty Pelett in 1952 and was blessed by the birth of sons Greg and John Burbach. He was transferred by Farmers in 1961 to Colorado Springs, where he remained. In 1974, he married Madge Nicholson and together they blended their families and enjoyed many family trips to Lake Powell and had many adventures travelling the world with friends.

Floyd was an avid baseball player in his younger years, and as time went on he discovered fishing, bowling, golf and even dabbled with tennis and skiing. Golf was always high on his list, and he was able to play in nearly half of the US states, and Mexico. His golfing highlight came at 80 years young when he played on both coasts at Myrtle Beach and Pebble Beach as part of a birthday present from his loving family. Floyd was also a big Broncos fan, but the Rockies had his heart. He was a member of the St. Paul's Methodist Church. Floyd will always be remembered as an incredibly kind-hearted man that did his very best to support his family and be a loving and caring father.

He is survived by his wife, Madge, five children, Greg Burbach, John Burbach (wife Lu), Steve Nicholson (wife Pam), Kelly Nicholson, Bonnie Shewchuk, (husband Tom), 7 granddaughters: Kayla, Rachel, Morgan Shewchuk, Amanda and Alexis Findura, Carly and Dianna Nicholson; his niece Karen Richman (husband Dan), and nephew Floyd Pasch (wife Jan).

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Velma, Irene, and his parents George and Anna.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25th at St. Paul's Methodist Church 2111 Carlton Avenue at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to Pikes Peak Hospice or St Paul's Methodist church choir.





