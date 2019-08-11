Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Lamar Kelsey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kelsey Jr.FLOYD LAMAR KELSEY JR. August 2, 2019Lamar died peacefully in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 2, 2019. He was the son of Floyd and Myrtice Kelsey and was predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth Ann, his parents and his brother, Bob.Lamar, 94, was born and raised in Colorado Springs. He and Ruth Ann met in college and were married for 69 years. They had a wonderful life, loved their families and played golf with good friends.After graduating from the University of Illinois , Lamar practiced Architecture in Colorado Springs for over 40 years. With the support of wonderful clients and a talented staff, he won recognition for his work including listings in Who's Who in America and election to the College of Fellows in the American Institute of Architecture. His projects received over 25 national or regional design awards, were published in the national press and have been exhibited in the United States, Europe and South America by the Smithsonian Institute and the U.S. Department of State. After he retired he had volunteered many hours at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs where he received the University Medal.Ruth Ann and Lamar belonged to the First Methodist Church in Colorado Springs and Pinnacle Peak Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. They are survived by their daughters Patricia (Tim) Tulon and Carol ( Stan) Windham, Grandchildren Ted (Tricia) Tulon, Ryan Tulon, Matt (Bianca) Windham, Mark Windham, and great grandchildren Jackson and Josephine Tulon, and Courtney Jenkins.Lamar joined Ruth Ann in Evergreen Cemetery. They are now home again in Colorado Springs where they spent so many happy years of their lives. They will continue to cheer the sometimes frustrating Denver Broncos. Life was wonderful!In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the University of Colorado Foundations at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Colorado Springs, 80933 to be specifically used for their Alzheimer's program. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019

