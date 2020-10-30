1/1
FORREST F. JEFFRIES
1927 - 2020
JEFFRIES
FORREST F. JEFFRIES
July 29, 1927
October 19, 2020
Longtime Colorado Springs resident, Forrest Jeffries, passed away on October 19. Forrest was married to Joan Taylor in 1948. They shared 72 wonderful years together. Forrest was a heavy equipment operator and enjoyed many vacations boating on Lake Powell.
Forrest was an elder in the Palmer Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent his life sharing the good news of God's Kingdom with others.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughter, Jolie Hawkins (Steve), brothers, Dean Jeffries, Bob Jeffries, (Pat), grandsons, Matt Hawkins (Alesha), Trevor Hawkins (Kristy), five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on October 31 at 2 pm via Zoom.



Published in The Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
