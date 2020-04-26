Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Corinne Cortez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cortez

FRANCES CORINNE CORTEZ

April 21, 2020

FRANCES CORINNE CORTEZ, 80, of Colorado Springs, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Trinidad, Colorado, the daughter of John and Cleo Perea.

Frances and Luis Cortez were married in Trinidad on April 14, 1960. Together they raised four children on Colorado Springs' westside. Frances was a supervisor at the Department of Social Services. Upon her retirement in 1997 she traveled with her husband, children, and siblings, but she enjoyed her home most of all. A woman of faith, Frances described herself as being in constant prayer for her children. Her devotion to family was known to all who loved her.

Mama Frances, as her grandchildren called her, leaves behind her children Eugene (Rebecca), David, Evelyn (Robert) Ford, and Julian; grandchildren Diana (David) Newell, Christina (Joshua) Husman, Mario Cortez, Shawn Crook, and Angelina Cortez; and great-grandsons James Husman and Parker Newell. She is also survived and loved by three sisters and seven brothers, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Cleo Perea, husband Luis Cortez, and sister Anna Mae Torres.

A celebration of life reception will be held this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Spacious Skies Charter School, 5 E. Bijou, Suite 246, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.





CortezFRANCES CORINNE CORTEZApril 21, 2020FRANCES CORINNE CORTEZ, 80, of Colorado Springs, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Trinidad, Colorado, the daughter of John and Cleo Perea.Frances and Luis Cortez were married in Trinidad on April 14, 1960. Together they raised four children on Colorado Springs' westside. Frances was a supervisor at the Department of Social Services. Upon her retirement in 1997 she traveled with her husband, children, and siblings, but she enjoyed her home most of all. A woman of faith, Frances described herself as being in constant prayer for her children. Her devotion to family was known to all who loved her.Mama Frances, as her grandchildren called her, leaves behind her children Eugene (Rebecca), David, Evelyn (Robert) Ford, and Julian; grandchildren Diana (David) Newell, Christina (Joshua) Husman, Mario Cortez, Shawn Crook, and Angelina Cortez; and great-grandsons James Husman and Parker Newell. She is also survived and loved by three sisters and seven brothers, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Cleo Perea, husband Luis Cortez, and sister Anna Mae Torres.A celebration of life reception will be held this summer.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Spacious Skies Charter School, 5 E. Bijou, Suite 246, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close