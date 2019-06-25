Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Ellen Seagrave. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Black Forest , CO View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Black Forest , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Ellen Seagrave, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and the sweetest friend to all, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Warren, Ohio on January 22, 1949, the first of three children born to William and Veronica Gorsick.

Frances graduated from John F. Kennedy Catholic High School in 1967. She earned a B.S. degree in education from Youngstown State University in 1970. She married her high school sweetheart, Gregor A. Seagrave, on July 3, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio.

Frances's family was her pride and joy. She took great care in teaching her four children the important things in life including good character and happiness. She was devoted to nurturing each of her children's individualities and encouraging them to use their gifts.

Over the years Frances taught in both Catholic and Public schools in Ohio, South Carolina, Florida,

and Texas. Her passion was teaching children with dyslexia and special needs. While raising her family in Texas, she was also an entrepreneur and enjoyed working for the Cathedral Concert Series. After retiring from teaching she devoted her time to volunteering for various social causes, including Catholic Charities.

In 1999, Gregor and Frances received the honor of being named Knight and Dame to the order of St. Gregory by Pope John Paul II for their work in the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

After spending 30 years in Corpus Christi, Texas, Frances and Gregor relocated to Colorado Springs in 2018 to enjoy their retirement years closer to family. They left behind many dear friends of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and Saint Andrews by the Sea Parish.

Although living with Parkinson's Disease for twenty-eight years, Frances never allowed the disease to define or limit her. She remained active both physically and mentally throughout her life, with hobbies including golf, gardening, fitness, reading, and home-making.

Frances leaves behind to cherish her memory, a devoted husband Gregor A. Seagrave; loving children Jill (Todd) Kobayashi of Colorado Springs, Matt (Heidi) Seagrave of Denver, Emily (Robert) Thomas of Ogden, Utah, Andy (Candice) Seagrave of New York City; precious grandchildren Julia, Samuel, and Caroline Kobayashi; sisters Donna (Tom) Barton and Kathy Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Jozef Tomichek; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Rosary is scheduled for June 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Black Forest, Colorado. Frances's final resting place will be on the grounds of Mount St. Francis, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies:

parkinsonrockies.org/online-donation/







