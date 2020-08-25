1/1
Frances Jena Rogers
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rogers
FRANCES JENA ROGERS
June 9th, 1961
June 20th, 2020
Frances Jena Rogers, age 59, passed away June 20, 2020 in a local hospital after suffering a bicycle accident in Monument, CO on June 11. Jena was born in Mount Holly, NJ and spent her childhood in the United Kingdom, Texas and New Mexico. She graduated from Sandia High School in Albuquerque and received her BSN degree from Baylor University in 1983. Her 37 year nursing career took her from Hawaii to Germany and to St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs.
Jena loved all the outdoor sports available in Colorado as well as extensive travel world-wide. She leaves a host of friends who will miss her vibrant personality.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Puskas and father James F. Rogers of Monument, son Devin J. Himmelheber of Colorado Springs, brother James R. Rogers of Rio Rancho, NM and nephew Nathan B. Rogers of Albuquerque, NM.
A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved