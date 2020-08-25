Rogers

FRANCES JENA ROGERS

June 9th, 1961

June 20th, 2020

Frances Jena Rogers, age 59, passed away June 20, 2020 in a local hospital after suffering a bicycle accident in Monument, CO on June 11. Jena was born in Mount Holly, NJ and spent her childhood in the United Kingdom, Texas and New Mexico. She graduated from Sandia High School in Albuquerque and received her BSN degree from Baylor University in 1983. Her 37 year nursing career took her from Hawaii to Germany and to St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs.

Jena loved all the outdoor sports available in Colorado as well as extensive travel world-wide. She leaves a host of friends who will miss her vibrant personality.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Puskas and father James F. Rogers of Monument, son Devin J. Himmelheber of Colorado Springs, brother James R. Rogers of Rio Rancho, NM and nephew Nathan B. Rogers of Albuquerque, NM.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather.







