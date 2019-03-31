Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Kathern DeBord. View Sign

DeBord

FRANCES KATHERN DEBORD

October 8, 1942 March 22, 2019

Frances (Fran) Kathern DeBord, 76, a long term resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado left us to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 22, 2019, in the presence of family members. She went peacefully and beautifully to join the Lord's open arms, and will be terribly missed by family and friends. All who knew her will remark about her big heart for people and that she was a very sweet lady.

Fran was born October 8, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to James (Jim) A and Mary (Adams) Loucopulos, she was a Greek American and a committed Evangelical Christian who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart.

She was an administrative assistant at the University of Colorado and left that position to become a wonderful wife, mother and later a world class grandmother.

Fran is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald (Don) Arthur DeBord of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her son, Douglas (Jill) DeBord of Parker, Colorado; her daughter, Stephanie DeBord of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her grandsons, Timothy DeBord and Justin DeBord; and many Greek relatives in the Chicago area and extended family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family requests that non-tax deductible donations be made in Fran's memory to Diabetes Care Services, P.O. Box 56, Cascade, Colorado 80809.







