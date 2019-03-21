Stanley
FRANCES M. STANLEY
November 30, 1925 March 12, 2019
Frances M. Stanley was born November 30, 1925 in Wolbach, Nebraska to Carl Switzer and Lena Osterloh. She taught school for the Greeley Co. School District in Nebraska in 1942. Frances was married to William B. Stanley Jr. on March 2, 1946 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Frances retired from AT&T in 1988 after 42 years with them.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband William B Stanley of Colorado Springs, CO., her brother Billie Dean Switzer of St. Paul, NE., and her sister Dorothy Johnson of Grand Island, NE.
Frances is survived by her sister Donna Jean Jensen of St. Paul, NE., and her brother Carl Wayne Switzer of Grand Island, NE.
A visitation will be held Saturday March 23 at 9am with services to follow at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019