Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-475-8303 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home 1830 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Reese

FRANCES REESE

July 11, 1929

April 29, 2019

Frances Reese, 89, died April 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs.

Frances was born July 11, 1929 in Hadley, Minnesota to Theodore and Esther (Johnson) Hill, who are deceased. She was married June 13, 1951 to Wilfred B. Reese (deceased).

Early in her career, she worked in Minnesota as an all-grades teacher. Later, she worked for many years as a Chapter 1 Paraprofessional in Colorado Springs School District 11. She and her husband Wilfred were charter members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

She is survived by a son, Timothy; a daughter, Mary Beth Reese; five grandchildren, Manuel, Cortney, Michael, Chance, and Andrea; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn; her husband, Wilfred; a daughter, Karla; and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., 475-8303. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1318 N. Circle Drive. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.







ReeseFRANCES REESEJuly 11, 1929April 29, 2019Frances Reese, 89, died April 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs.Frances was born July 11, 1929 in Hadley, Minnesota to Theodore and Esther (Johnson) Hill, who are deceased. She was married June 13, 1951 to Wilfred B. Reese (deceased).Early in her career, she worked in Minnesota as an all-grades teacher. Later, she worked for many years as a Chapter 1 Paraprofessional in Colorado Springs School District 11. She and her husband Wilfred were charter members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.She is survived by a son, Timothy; a daughter, Mary Beth Reese; five grandchildren, Manuel, Cortney, Michael, Chance, and Andrea; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn; her husband, Wilfred; a daughter, Karla; and an infant daughter.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., 475-8303. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1318 N. Circle Drive. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Published in The Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close