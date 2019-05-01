Reese
FRANCES REESE
July 11, 1929
April 29, 2019
Frances Reese, 89, died April 29, 2019 in Colorado Springs.
Frances was born July 11, 1929 in Hadley, Minnesota to Theodore and Esther (Johnson) Hill, who are deceased. She was married June 13, 1951 to Wilfred B. Reese (deceased).
Early in her career, she worked in Minnesota as an all-grades teacher. Later, she worked for many years as a Chapter 1 Paraprofessional in Colorado Springs School District 11. She and her husband Wilfred were charter members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
She is survived by a son, Timothy; a daughter, Mary Beth Reese; five grandchildren, Manuel, Cortney, Michael, Chance, and Andrea; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn; her husband, Wilfred; a daughter, Karla; and an infant daughter.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., 475-8303. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1318 N. Circle Drive. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019