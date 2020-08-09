Tetman-Thiry
FRANCINE CATHERINE ALICE TETMAN-THIRY
March 19, 1940
July 30, 2020
Born March 19, 1940 to Jean Pierre and Pauline Thiry-Blees
Fritizie was born in Ettelbruck, Luxembourg the middle of three children. She was staunchly proud of her heritage, her country and her family. A persevering woman, who worked hard, was compassionate and caring as well as strong and fearless. She embodied the national motto of her native country, "We wish to remain as we are". Above all, Fritzie was a Luxembourger.
She received her formal education in Luxembourg, and as is common she learned not only her native Letzebuergish language, but also German, French and English. She acquired a degree in accounting. Francine worked in Luxembourg City as a bookkeeping supervisor for Grands Magasins A la Renomee. She was also employed in Colorado Springs by Montgomery Wards department store in the personnel department and later refined her skills in accounting by attending classes at Pikes Peak Community College. She was then employed by two local CPA's until her retirement.
She met the love of her life, Ted Tetman, aka "Teddy Bear" in her hometown of Ettelbruck. They courted for two years, and spent a year apart after Ted was released from the Air Force. Ted returned to Luxembourg and married Fritzie, his true love on March 18, 1961. They spent their marriage together in Colorado Springs.
Francine loved to cook, as her mother taught her, Pauline. Gardening was another skill she brought with her learned from her father, Jean Pierre. Hiking, camping and 4-wheeling were activities enjoyed with her husband Ted, and children, Marylou and Chris, as the family grew. She knitted and crocheted and sewed clothes for her family. An avid cook, holidays were celebrated with her marvelous dishes and champagne. In her retirement, she and her Teddy Bear traveled across the county in their motorhome to explore her adopted country. Another hobby she learned in her retirement was quilting, as she gifted many with her dedication to this hobby.
Francine never lost touch with her native land, coined "The Green Heart of Europe". She and Ted took many trips to her hometown to show their children and teach them of her roots in Luxembourg. She loved her adopted country, and was extremely grateful for the soldiers of World War II that sacrificed themselves and in some cases, their lives so that Luxembourg retained its national identity and culture. Francine is survived by her husband, Theodore Lee Tetman, her sister Marylou Blum-Thiry of Dierkirch, as well as cousins, nephews and nieces who reside in Luxembourg. Her legacy continues in her daughter, Marylou Estella Tetman Gonzalez (Ed), son, Chris Paul Tetman (Sharon) as well as her grandchildren, Roxanne Woolridge (Jonathan Woolridge), Travis Laing (Sarah Hughes), Mitch Tetman (Danielle Duran) and Daniel Gonzalez (Abigail Simpson). Her great- grandchildren include Norah, Anna, Jed, Aubrey, and two more babies in waiting.
Her father, Jean Pierre Thiry, her mother, Pauline and brother, Nic Thiry all of whom resided in Luxembourg, Europe, preceded her in death.
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1830 S. Corona Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80905 on August 11, 2020 at 10:40 am. The service will be limited to immediate family, and no reception is planned due to the Corona virus.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Silver Key Senior Services, 1605 South Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916, www.silverkey.org
. Or Catholic Charities of Colorado Springs, 228 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, www.ccharitiescc.org
.