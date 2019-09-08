Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis John Fiore Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fiore, Jr.

FRANCIS "FRANK" JOHN FIORE, JR.

May 7, 1950

August 31, 2019

Frank lost his battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born May 07, 1950 to Frank Sr. and Margaret Fiore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Frank graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1968, then enlisted in the US Army. While serving with the 101st Airborne Division, Vietnam, he received three Bronze Stars and the Air Medal with V-Device.

When Frank got out of the US Army, he attended Word of Life Bible Institute, Philadelphia College of Bible and LeTourneau College, where he received a B.S. in Bible.

He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2011, after 25 years in Ivywild and Cheyenne Mountain Stations.

Frank is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melanie A. (Peiffer) Fiore; son, Jonathan Edwards Fiore; and brother, David (Susan) Fiore.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret.

His memorial service will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Village Seven Presbyterian Church located at 4055 South Nonchalant Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Burial will be at 9:00 am at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or to the US FCH- Haiti Home for Children, P.O. Box 521171, Tulsa, OK 74152-1171.







