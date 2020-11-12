Randall Jr.MAJOR FRANK H. RANDALL JR.1929 - November 2, 2020Major Frank H. Randall Jr., 91, of Greeley Co. passed away November 2, 2020. He was the son of Frank Sr. and Margaret and has finally joined the love of his life, the lovely Rita Joan Randall. Frank delighted in his role as father of 7 children (Mike, Susan, Steve, Linda, Christine, Doug, and Frank), as well as a multitude of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.He proudly served in WWII, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, and retired after serving 4 years in the Navy and 20 years in the Air Force. His specialty was geodesics - the curvature of the earth. He was stationed in the Amazon, Greenland, Southeast Asia and many other places. Upon his retirement, he served 2 terms as Colorado State Representative in District 18.His free time was spent chasing a white ball around any golf course, he also enjoyed painting on canvas, not on walls. He was a good electronics technician and back yard mechanic. He was always ready to share his pearls of wisdom, infectious sense of humor, and his priceless golf tips. He will be greatly missed.His service will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church in Colorado Springs and will be buried at Fort Logan Cemetery.