1/1
MAJOR FRANK H. RANDALL JR.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Jr.
MAJOR FRANK H. RANDALL JR.
1929 - November 2, 2020
Major Frank H. Randall Jr., 91, of Greeley Co. passed away November 2, 2020. He was the son of Frank Sr. and Margaret and has finally joined the love of his life, the lovely Rita Joan Randall. Frank delighted in his role as father of 7 children (Mike, Susan, Steve, Linda, Christine, Doug, and Frank), as well as a multitude of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He proudly served in WWII, the Korean war, the Vietnam war, and retired after serving 4 years in the Navy and 20 years in the Air Force. His specialty was geodesics - the curvature of the earth. He was stationed in the Amazon, Greenland, Southeast Asia and many other places. Upon his retirement, he served 2 terms as Colorado State Representative in District 18.
His free time was spent chasing a white ball around any golf course, he also enjoyed painting on canvas, not on walls. He was a good electronics technician and back yard mechanic. He was always ready to share his pearls of wisdom, infectious sense of humor, and his priceless golf tips. He will be greatly missed.
His service will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church in Colorado Springs and will be buried at Fort Logan Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved