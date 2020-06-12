Johnson
FRANK JOHNSON
1941 - June 8, 2020
His family were the first pioneer settlers of Colorado Springs. He will be fondly remembered as a successful attorney, rancher, outdoorsman, and wonderful father.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.