Prochaska

FRANK JOSEPH PROCHASKA

April 20, 1939 March 23, 2020

Frank Joseph Prochaska died Monday, 23 March 2020, from causes unrelated to coronavirus. Born on 20 April 1939 to Frances Machacek and Joe Prochaska in Utica, Michigan, Frank was a farmer by birth and in his heart. Growing up in a Czech immigrant community, he thrived in the music, rochlicky, dances, language and camaraderie. His memories and stories were infectious.

First in his family to graduate from university, Frank attended Notre Dame, and became an Air Force Officer upon graduation. While stationed in England, he met Elfi Wortmann from Switzerland. Elfi and Frank were married in Switzerland, and raised their family in Germany and Colorado Springs. A management engineer for the government, Frank later became a leadership professor at UCCS and CTU. As a visiting professor, he and Elfi lived in Bulgaria, Belarus and the Czech Republic, where he was the recipient of several Fulbright Fellowships.

Frank was a true renaissance man - a designer by training, an artist by nature; he was a musician, a painter, a cartoonist, a builder and a teacher. He loved the outdoors, could fix and build anything, invariably adding a little flair to make it beautiful. Always ready for an adventure, whether 'rafting' on the pond or 'driving' the Model A, nobody could make his grandchildren and children laugh the way he did. Frank's accordion playing instantly brought a smile and could make a party of any gathering. Anyone privileged enough to have met him, knows how much he cared about others, wanting to hear their stories, making everyone feel like the only person in the room. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife Elfi, his daughters Gabi (Scott Desmarais) and Steffi (Patrick O'Malley), his grandchildren Francesca, Alexei, Elisabeth, Verena, Andreas, Katja, his brother Mike, sister Judy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brothers, Joe and Bill.

Memorial mass and funeral will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to the St Jude Children's Hospital,

