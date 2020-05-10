St. Louis

FRANK ST. LOUIS

July 22, 1935

April 6, 2020

Frank was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on July 22, 1935. He went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. He proudly served in the Navy and the Air Force. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Lubiak, a son, Richard St. Louis, a step-son, Ken Musselwhite, and another step-son, Dan Musselwhite. He also had 10 grandchildren, David & Lynette (Patricia's Children), Jackie, Kayleen & David (Richard's Children), Juli, Travis & Austin (Ken's Children) and Brittany & Sam (Dan's Children). He also had 11 great-grandchildren, Anna, Serenity, Rohn, Freya, Cole, Wyatt, Elsa, Inez, Kyler, Daisy & Logan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma St. Louis and his 2nd wife Beverly St. Louis whom he loved and adored. He loved to hunt & fish, but mostly what he loved was being with Bev and he would do anything for her. He served our country with great pride, but, sadly, COVID took his life. He will be greatly missed!







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store