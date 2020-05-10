Frank St. Louis
1935 - 2020
St. Louis
FRANK ST. LOUIS
July 22, 1935
April 6, 2020
Frank was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on July 22, 1935. He went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. He proudly served in the Navy and the Air Force. He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Lubiak, a son, Richard St. Louis, a step-son, Ken Musselwhite, and another step-son, Dan Musselwhite. He also had 10 grandchildren, David & Lynette (Patricia's Children), Jackie, Kayleen & David (Richard's Children), Juli, Travis & Austin (Ken's Children) and Brittany & Sam (Dan's Children). He also had 11 great-grandchildren, Anna, Serenity, Rohn, Freya, Cole, Wyatt, Elsa, Inez, Kyler, Daisy & Logan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma St. Louis and his 2nd wife Beverly St. Louis whom he loved and adored. He loved to hunt & fish, but mostly what he loved was being with Bev and he would do anything for her. He served our country with great pride, but, sadly, COVID took his life. He will be greatly missed!



Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.
