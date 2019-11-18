Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ritchay Funeral Home 1950 12TH ST SOUTH Wisconsin Rapids , WI 54495-0847 (715)-423-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Williams

FRANK WILLIAMS

May 11, 1924

November 13, 2019

After 95 amazing years, Frank Williams, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Colorado Springs) started his next adventure. Frank passed away Wednesday, November 13 at Aspirus Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by loving family.

Frank was born May 11, 1924 in Amarillo, Texas to Annie Mae (Higgins) and Robert Frank Williams, Sr. His lifelong love of his sweet wife, Horacine, began even at birth when his future mother-in-law, a nurse at the hospital, helped deliver him. Frank and Horacine were sweethearts in junior church at Polk Street Methodist and married in that same church August 9, 1946. To this union were born 2 children: Clay Williams (of Wisconsin Rapids) and Franka Hopwood (of Bolivar, MO). He acquired a bonus daughter, Angie Williams, and another son, Brian Hopwood who gave him 5 incredible grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: Alan (Tricia) Williams and their children Ben and Claire; Andy (Juliette) Williams and their children Robert, Evelyn, Abigail, and Maria; Brian J. (Danie) Hopwood and their child Winston; Matthew Hopwood and Maggie Hopwood. He also relished his many friendships, entertaining his children's friends in his later years after the passing of his wife. Some of those were his daughter's best friend Linda Lichty of Colorado Springs who accompanied him to numerous Colorado Springs restaurants for "Tuesdays with Linda" and his son's close friends Fred and Janet Perryman and Joan Koth of Wisconsin Rapids. He and Horacine spent many years after retirement in Sun Lakes, AZ enjoying friendships connected with tennis and their work at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

Frank completed his degree in mechanical engineering at

In addition to his responsibilities with CIG, Frank was active in community work. He was associated with the Wagon Wheel Council of Girl Scouts Board of Directors, the United Way Allocations and Admissions Committee, the Junior Achievement Board of Directors and the Advisory Council and Transmission Committee of the Southern Gas Association. His wife, Horacine, nominated him for membership in the Men's Auxiliary of the Ladies of Brockhurst Boys Ranch when she was President of the organization. He was also active at the First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs.

He was a member of Colorado Springs Country Club, enjoying years of competitive golf and tennis, and later, he and Horacine were a fabled tennis doubles couple at Lynmar Racquet Club.

As well known as Frank himself was, his love of interesting words of which "lagniappe" emerged as a favorite. It was almost certain that if you knew Frank, you had been challenged to spell this Cajun word meaning "a little something extra". But even more, if you knew Frank, you had the pleasure of experiencing his gifts of humor, integrity, and deep faith that poured "a little something extra" into the lives of those he touched. And for that, we are eternally grateful. Godspeed, Frank, we will join you again for "lagniappe"!





