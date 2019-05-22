Woolridge
FRANK WOOLRIDGE
February 16, 1928 December 25, 2018
In remembrance, at the age of 90, Frank Woolridge passed away December 25, 2018 in Sweetwater, TX. Mr. Woolridge was the son of John and Lizze Woolridge; 13 siblings proceeded him in death. His last sister passed away also on December 25, 2018.
SSGT Frank Woolridge served his country for 23 1/2 years, including the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired at Fort Carson, Colorado. He resided there 45 years with his wife, Laura, of 60 years. They have 3 daughters, Debbie of Columbus, OH, Pamela of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathy of Colorado City, TX, and a son, John (Sixx) of Colorado Springs, CO.
He also has 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He has 2 children by a previous marriage.
Memorial Service will be held May 28, 2019 at 3 PM in the Pike Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019