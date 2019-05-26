Yohe
FRANZ YOHE
April 4, 1946 - May 17, 2019
Franz Yohe, 73, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born in Dusseldorf, Germany.
His grandfather served in WWI and his parents saw service in WWII. The Yohe family immigrated to the United States in 1959 and Franz became a citizen in 1962. He joined the US Air Force and served for 20 years with the regular and reserve components, and Vietnam. Franz was a Deputy Sheriff with El Paso County until he retired in 2003.
After retirement he spent several years as a dedicated volunteer with the Colorado Springs Police Department. In 2013 he joined The National Museum of WWII Aviation as a volunteer. Franz was a member of the VFW and his interests included: woodworking, model railroads, history, and reading.
Franz was very proud of his adoptive country and considered himself lucky to have the opportunity to live here. He was a kind and generous person, loyal to his friends and had a great sense of humor. He lived his life on his own terms.
He is survived by his wife, Petra.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019