YoheFRANZ YOHEApril 4, 1946 - May 17, 2019Franz Yohe, 73, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born in Dusseldorf, Germany.His grandfather served in WWI and his parents saw service in WWII . The Yohe family immigrated to the United States in 1959 and Franz became a citizen in 1962. He joined the US Air Force and served for 20 years with the regular and reserve components, and Vietnam. Franz was a Deputy Sheriff with El Paso County until he retired in 2003.After retirement he spent several years as a dedicated volunteer with the Colorado Springs Police Department. In 2013 he joined The National Museum of WWII Aviation as a volunteer. Franz was a member of the VFW and his interests included: woodworking, model railroads, history, and reading.Franz was very proud of his adoptive country and considered himself lucky to have the opportunity to live here. He was a kind and generous person, loyal to his friends and had a great sense of humor. He lived his life on his own terms.He is survived by his wife, Petra.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .