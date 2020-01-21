Smith
FRED D. SMITH
July 17, 1961 - Jan 10, 2020
Surrounded by family, Fred Smith began his "Stairway to Heaven," January 10th.
Fred was born in Kansas City, MO. to Naomi Ruth Sexton & Daniel Eaton.
Mr. Smith leaves behind, the love of his life, his Wife, Nancy.
He, also, leaves behind 3 children & 6 grandchildren. As well as siblings: Narena Vest, Julie Ross, Albert Smith & Daniel Eaton.
For many years, Fred was a proud member of the Arapahoe Fire Protection Team.
He loved his Raiders & Colorado Rockies.
Services are set for Friday, July 24th @ Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave, Colo Sprgs. 11 a.m.
Donations, in Mr. Smith's honor, can be made to the .
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020