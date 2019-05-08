Dickinson
FRED DICKINSON
April 27, 2019
Fred Dikinson, age 96, passed away strong in spirit and mind, on April 27, 2019 in Poway, CA. A service will be held on May 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Poway, CA. As requested, his ashes will be scattered at sea following the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Bartholomew's Preschool, 1675 Pomerado Rd., Poway, CA 92064.
Fred graduated from Alliance High School 1940; New Mexico Military Academy 1942. Fred was a commissioned Ensign, US Navy, serving as gunnery and deck officer LST 672. The ship was awarded two battle stars for 1st wave Leyte Gulf and Okinawa.
Fred was a graduate of UNL and Columbia University. In his professional life, he was an educator for over 25 years, as a teacher and principal in the Colorado Springs School District at Andrew Jackson Elementary.
Fred was know as "Five O'Clock Fred" by many of his friends in AA for over 45 years. He was a proud, but humble member of the Greatest Generation.
Fred is survived by his children, Dan (Cindy) Dickinson and Joyce Dickinson; his grandchildren, Tami (Dan) Chambers, Darby (Nate) Brender, Amelia Brodie Dickinson; and his great grandchildren, Dossi, William, Olive and Jonah.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, June Hillyer Dickinsion; and his parents.
Fred's family and friends were extremely important to him - he made a huge impact on those who knew him. "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others." - Pericles
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019