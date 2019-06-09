Gilman
FRED GILMAN
May 31, 1941 - May 30, 2019
God took Fred Gilman home on May 30, 2019 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer passing peacefully at home.
He was born May 31, 1941 in Massena, New York to Leon and Isabelle (Jerome) Gilman. After graduating from Massena Schools, he married Alexandria Paige, August 20, 1960.
Fred was a 20-year veteran of the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. During his career, he assisted the next of kin of POW's and MIA's for several years and worked tirelessly for Family services as part of his military duties. He was a Bronze Star recipient along with many other medals and awards.
He was an avid softball pitcher for most of his life and coached young people in YAL sports in Widefield/Security for many years.
He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Alexandria, and his daughters Valerie Gilman of Colorado Springs; Julie Hatch of Divide; and his son Frederick of Louisville, Kentucky; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; and brother Rick of Massena, New York. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynne Marie, his parents, and sister Sandra.
He was a strong, caring person who loved his family and country. Memorial mass will be held at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with full military honors following at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019