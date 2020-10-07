Turner (USAF, Ret.)
CMSGT FRED HENRY TURNER (USAF, RET.)
March 15, 1940 September 30, 2020
CMSGT Fred Henry Turner (USAF, Ret.), devoted father, grandfather, loyal friend and a resident of Colorado Springs from July 1976 to February 2020, passed away September 30, 2020 in Schertz, Texas.
Fred was born on March 15, 1940 to Leslie and Mary Virginia (Smith) Turner-Vincent in Capron, Virginia. He married Beulah Mae Turner on December 23, 1962 in Austin, Texas.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. After his Air Force retirement, he was employed at Pikes Peak Community College and retired from there after a long and successful career.
Fred is survived by his son, Col. Lance F. Turner (Annette) his grandchildren, Josiah and Charisa; his daughter, Rosandra D. Levy (Ron) his grandson Trey; two brothers: Howard and Alvin Turner; and a sister, Ann Bradford. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Pete Turner; a sister, Helen Warren; and his wife.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 all at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd. Entombment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum.
Memorials in Fred's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80915.