Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Vigil 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Patrick Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Calling hours Following Services St. Patrick Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map

Saar

FRED JOSEPH SAAR

June 22, 1943

February 27, 2020

Fred Joseph Saar died on February 27, 2020 at 76 years of age. He was born in Queens, NY on June 22, 1943 to Frederick Joseph Saar and Helen Genevieve (Dorgan) Saar. He attended Syosset High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Renesselear Polytechnic Institute in Manufacturing Engineering. After serving for 4.5 years in the Air Force, he began a career of over 25 years with Ampex Corporation where he managed the production of the Ampex Digital Optics (ADO) machine that won an Emmy for design excellence and innovation. As a Supplier Quality Engineer at Spectranetics/Philips, he ensured quality components for production of medical devices that saved lives.

He met his wife, Mary (Beeston), in Denver and they were married November 7, 1970. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife of 49 years; daughter Christine (Michael) Grenier of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter Erin (Philip) Hanes of Fairfield, CA; and two granddaughters, Hannah Hanes and Catherine Hanes of Fairfield, CA.

For over 30 years, he was active in preparing engaged couples for marriage at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and was a member of the Environment Committee for over 15 years.

Vigil and rosary will be held at St. Patrick Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO, 80918, from 5 pm to 7 pm on Thursday March 5. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, March 6, at St. Patrick Church at 10 am with reception following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Food Pantry (6455 Brook Park Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80918).







Published in The Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020

