FREDA DELORES REVER
November 24, 1934 October 8, 2020
Freda, age 85 of Phoenix, AZ and a former Grand Junction, CO resident said good bye to her earthly family and joined her family in heaven on Oct. 8, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of five children, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Freda was born Nov. 24, 1934 in Dixon, Missouri to Grant and Ethel (Jones) Cross. She grew up in Missouri and met her future husband, Raymond Rever, when he was stationed at Fort Lenard Wood Army base.
Freda was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Patti Bailey Bush, her devoted husband Raymond Rever, and her dear grandson Joseph Howerton. Freda is survived by her four children, Sherie (Rever) Burgher and Tom Burgher, Dianna (Rever) Kimling, Albert Rever and Toni Derado, and Carla (Rever) Howerton and Bill Howerton as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the viewing on Saturday, Oct. 17th from 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM all at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132, 719-481-3511. Interment will be in the Monument Cemetery following Mass.
Flowers may be sent to St Peter Catholic Church or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or online at www.heart.org
to support their work in preventing heart disease and strokes.
