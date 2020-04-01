Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Freddie (Alford) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Thompson

FREDA FREDDIE (ALFORD ) THOMPSON

- March 23, 2020

Freda Thompson, age 80, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully with her husband, Ted, at her side on March 23, 2020. Freda was born May 28,1939 in Manchester, Georgia to Frederick N. and Sabra Irene Alford.

At the age of 3, her mother was killed in an automobile accident and was raised by her father with the aid of her grandmother who had a tremendous influence on her life. At the age of 13, her grandmother passed after she advised Freda on how to seek a better life. In her search, she was able to have herself accepted as a resident and student at Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton, South Carolina where she graduate from high school in 1957 and was awarded a scholarship to Montreat College in Montreat, North Carolina at which she attended one year.

We often referred to her as a "transcender" because she was able to overcome the many adversities. She moved to Houston Texas, married, had a daughter and eventually became co- founder/owner of the oil field related electrical products firm of Panex Corporation in Houston, TX.

In 1977 she met Ted at a "Mensa" gather and they immediately connected. Although it took a relationship of over 3 years, they married on July 18, 1981 and had a wonderful life of traveling and just celebrating life.

Freda is survived by her loving husband, Ted, her daughter, Linda Elaine and son-in-law, Kyle Fitze and their two sons, Ryan and Sean and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews .

She is preceded in death by her two half brothers, Aldean W. Royal and Bobby Michael Royal. She filled many lives with love and will be greatly missed.

She is currently at rest at Swan-Law Funeral Directors. There will be no public internment due to the coronavirus shut down. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Archangel Greek Orthodox Church or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, both of Colorado Springs.







ThompsonFREDA FREDDIE (ALFORD ) THOMPSON- March 23, 2020Freda Thompson, age 80, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully with her husband, Ted, at her side on March 23, 2020. Freda was born May 28,1939 in Manchester, Georgia to Frederick N. and Sabra Irene Alford.At the age of 3, her mother was killed in an automobile accident and was raised by her father with the aid of her grandmother who had a tremendous influence on her life. At the age of 13, her grandmother passed after she advised Freda on how to seek a better life. In her search, she was able to have herself accepted as a resident and student at Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton, South Carolina where she graduate from high school in 1957 and was awarded a scholarship to Montreat College in Montreat, North Carolina at which she attended one year.We often referred to her as a "transcender" because she was able to overcome the many adversities. She moved to Houston Texas, married, had a daughter and eventually became co- founder/owner of the oil field related electrical products firm of Panex Corporation in Houston, TX.In 1977 she met Ted at a "Mensa" gather and they immediately connected. Although it took a relationship of over 3 years, they married on July 18, 1981 and had a wonderful life of traveling and just celebrating life.Freda is survived by her loving husband, Ted, her daughter, Linda Elaine and son-in-law, Kyle Fitze and their two sons, Ryan and Sean and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews .She is preceded in death by her two half brothers, Aldean W. Royal and Bobby Michael Royal. She filled many lives with love and will be greatly missed.She is currently at rest at Swan-Law Funeral Directors. There will be no public internment due to the coronavirus shut down. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Archangel Greek Orthodox Church or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, both of Colorado Springs. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close