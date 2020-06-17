Fr. Frederick Lang
1928 - 2020
Lang
FR. FREDERICK LANG
July 13, 1928 - June 8, 2020
Fr. Frederick Lang, C.PP.S., died peacefully at 12:50 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the infirmary of St. Charles Center, Carthagena, Ohio, where he made his home. He was 91.
He was born on July 13, 1928 in Randolph, Ohio, to Richard and Agnes (DeChant) Lang. He was ordained as a Catholic Priest in the Missionaries of the Precious Blood Society on May 15, 1954. After his ordination, Fr. Lang served at various parishes before pursuing his graduate studies at the Catholic University of Washington in Washington D.C., and later at the University of Michigan and culminating in his doctorate in Latin Classics received in Rome, Italy. He taught at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana and Cardinal Newman College in Normandy, Missouri.
In 1985 Fr. Lang was appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish in Black Forest, Colorado Springs, CO. For many years he also served as an auxiliary chaplain at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. In 2009 he retired to St. Charles Center in Ohio.
Fr. Lang lived a fascinating life. He was a scholar with a gift for languages, a love of nature, and an adventuresome spirit. At St. Mary in Garden City, KS, he met famed aerobatics pilot Harold Krier, who taught him to fly and instilled in him a love for aviation. He traveled with the US aerobatics team and served as the team's interpreter throughout its European tours. Most of all, he enjoyed his life as a priest. He was truly a happy person who brought happiness to those around him.
A Mass of Cristian Burial was celebrated on June 12 at St. Charles Center in Ohio.



Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Charles Center
June 10, 2020
I have so many good memories of time spent with Father Lang. When I was a child, he'd visit and say Mass in our living room on Sunday. He brought us a canvas army tent that all us kids used for many summers camping in the back yard. He performed my marriage. He was an excellent tour guide whenever I visited in Colorado Springs. He was kind and interesting, and I was lucky to be able to call him Uncle Fritz.
Mary Lindsay
Family
June 10, 2020
What can I say about Fr. Lang? He was a big part of my life for a long time. He loved nature, he loved flying, he loved to learn, and he loved people. He told corny jokes and led a life filled with service. He left Colorado over 11 years ago and there are still many friends here who miss him. We cant be with you when you celebrate his life on Friday, but we will be with you in spirit. May he rest in the same peace he brought to so many people.
Nancy Homan
Friend
