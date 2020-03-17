Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Richard Davison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Davison

FREDERICK RICHARD DAVISON

February 25, 1935 March 12, 2020

Frederick Richard Davison was welcomed home to heaven March 12, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born February 25, 1935 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Wilbur and Sarah (Hill) Davison.

Fred moved to Las Animas, Colorado when he was young and worked on the family dairy farm.

He married Shirley McGee in 1955 and stayed in love for sixty-four years.

In 1962 he began working for Williams Chevrolet in La Junta, Colorado and continued as comptroller until he retired in 2005.

Fred is survived by his wife, Shirley Jane (McGee) Davison; his daughters, Debbie (John) Martin and Sheree (Dan) Pauly; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Private Visitation and Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado will be held for family.

Memorial Service for family and friends will be determined at a later time.

To see Fred's full obituary, visit tsfs.co







Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020

