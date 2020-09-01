1/1
Fredrick Morgan Wolfe
1967 - 2020
"Freddo," age 52 of Monument, Colorado passed away August 27th, 2020 at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, surrounded by his three kids. Fred was born in Denver, CO; raised in Salina, KS; and attended Kansas State University where he received his bachelor's degree in architecture. Fred relocated his family from Manhattan, KS to Colorado Springs, CO in 1997. Fred battled cancer for 13 years but never let his disease keep him from devoting time to his children and career. He always supported his children - whether it was coaching football, attending piano recitals, or sending a "wave of knowledge" before important exams. He was dedicated to serving his community through his role as an executive at GE Johnson Construction Company and he played a vital part in developing healthcare facilities throughout Colorado. Fred was also very committed to his faith and joined the Catholic Church in 2004. He is survived by his son Chase A. Wolfe and his daughters Morgan E. Wolfe and Mason N. Wolfe. Fred's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. (TODAY) on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Monument Cemetery in Monument, CO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following memorials: Kansas State University Johnson Cancer Center or to St. Peter Upon This Rock. Condolences can be left on Fred's Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
