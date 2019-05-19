Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frieda C. Parrott. View Sign Service Information All Veterans Funeral & Cremation - Colorado Springs 6922 North Academy Boulevard Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (800)-766-7007 Send Flowers Obituary

Parrott

FRIEDA C. PARROTT

May 4, 2019

Frieda C. Parrott, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on 4 May 2019 after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 89 years old.

Frieda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chief Master Sergeant George E. Parrott Jr., United States Air Force (retired), her sons Marvin Cosgray, Lieutenant Jerry W. Cosgray, Panama City, Florida Fire Department (retired), and Lieutenant Colonel George E. Parrott III, United States Air Force (retired).She is also mourned by her daughters-in-law, Jennifer Brigman Cosgray, Bonnie Long Cosgray and Madeline Lopez Parrott, and her grandchildren, Eric J. Cosgray, and his wife, Brandi; Amber Cosgray Page, her husband, Steve; Brian Cosgray and wife, Laura; Andrew Cosgray, Anthony Valazquez and Matthew Ramos. Frieda has four surviving siblings: Traude Furst, Wilhelm Huber, Ella Schwarz and Ilse Alber, as well as sister-in-law, Muriel Rogers; her Uncle, Ernst Jany and his son and daughter-in-law, Ernst and Rosemarie. Her great grandchildren are, Emilly, Kaitlyn, Shelbi, Taylor, Case, Allie, Clay, and Kate. Finally, she is remembered by her dear neighbors and friends, that she has enjoyed fellowship with during the 89 years of her precious life.

Frieda was born in a small village in Austria. As a small child and teenager, she experienced the great depression, the oppression of Nazi Germany's National Socialism, and the horrors of World War Two. She never forgot the sacrifice made by American soldiers and airmen, who liberated the Austrian nation from Nazi occupation, and developed an affinity to the American dream and way of life. As such, she became a nationalized American citizen while living with her Aunt Rose in the United States. She was proud that her study of American Civics enabled her to achieve a perfect score on her citizenship test. From that day on, Frieda was an American patriot who, to her dying day, proclaimed the United States of America as the "best country in the world to live in and be a part of", and in-turn, instilled in her sons the foundational American attributes of service to God, family, community and country.

She was active in her children's school and extra-curricular activities, such as football and baseball "team mom", Cub Scout Den Mother, and Boy Scout Mom. She was active in the Lutheran Church and ensured her sons participated in service to God, as acolytes to church congregations. In her later years, she practiced daily devotions and remained committed to God through prayer, good deeds and words to her fellow countrymen.

As an Air Force wife, she supported her husband's service to country and never complained about the long duty hours, family separation, and change of duty stations, known by those who serve in the nation's armed forces. Instead, Frieda welcomed this as payback to a nation that rescued and protected her, and countless others around the world, from freedom's foes. She always had a soft spot in her heart for the young Air Force personnel, who worked in her husband George's squadrons, and opened her home up to them for "mom-cooked" meals and fellowship, on long weekends and holidays. This created life-long friendships that endure beyond our life on earth.

Frieda also was an active supporter of the local humane society, and treasured her daily walks with husband, George and their West Highland White Terriers, Megan and Laurie.

A talented decorator, Frieda ensured her house was truly a home and adornments not only reflected the changing seasons and holidays, but the various places she and her husband had lived.

Frieda will be laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado that overlooks the wonderful mountains that she always revered as God's holy sculptures. We will miss her, but remained comforted by the knowledge she is at peace in the arms of our Lord.







