Frieda Gertrude Sasaoka
1932 - 2020
Sasaoka
FRIEDA GERTRUDE SASAOKA
October 24, 1932 June 26, 2020
Frieda Gertrude Sasaoka (Lieb) 87, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 24, 1932 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Frieda was the beloved wife of Kenneth Sasaoka, they had been married for 50 years. Surviving are son; Stephen (Suzette), grandchildren; Conner, Chelsea, and Chandler and many friends and neighbors' children who grew up knowing her as "Grandma". She is fondly remembered by her close friends who she considered family. Frieda enjoyed shopping, gardening, cooking and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a childcare provider for more than 45 years. Frieda had a heart full of unconditional love, which she shared with every child that entered her home. A memorial service will be held later this summer at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Please contact the family directly for more information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice & Palliative Care or Pikes Peak Region Family Child Care Association, in honor of Frieda. We will miss you "Grandma"! Our lives will never be the same!!!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
