GAHLYN ALDO HEGG

August 27, 1939 April 6, 2020

Gahlyn Aldo Hegg, 80, passed away on April 6, 2020 at Penrose hospital after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born August 27, 1939 in Bottineau, North Dakota. The son of Svarre and Inez Hegg who were long time North Dakota residents. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Susan A. Hegg.

He graduated from Kenmare High School in 1957 as Salutatorian . He went on to obtain his Bachelor degree from Minot State (N.D.) and a Master Degree from the University Of North Dakota. He was selected for the prestigious Fullbright scholarship and attended North Carolina State University. He married Carole A. (Fox) Hegg in Kenmare N.D. in 1957; they had three children, Shelley, Brent & Susan and later divorced.

Before he retired from teaching, he taught in Velva,( N.D.), Fountain - Ft Carson HS, Falcon HS, Manitou Springs HS and Pikes Peak Community College.

He loved playing sports in school. Had a great passion for science and spent time working with his students and judging Science Fairs. He developed a deep love of photography, fishing, amateur geology and spending time with his family. He never missed a chance to have ice cream with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He married Dolores V. Rodriguez on December 24, 1992 in Colorado Springs. They own D&G Tax and Accounting .

Surviving are his wife; a daughter, Shelley A. Igo , husband Richard; a son Brent A. Hegg, wife Patty Borish; 8 grandchildren Daffeny (Igo) Glotzbach, husband Brian; Christina Igo; Stephanie (Bolster) Adams, husband Jason; Lauren Bolster; Tiffany (Hegg) Richens, husband Asa; Nicole (Hegg) Yost, husband Dominick; Lindy (Igo) Leslie, husband Bill; Jonathan Igo. Seven great grandchildren - Haleigh Foster, Cayetana Bolster, Aiden Richens, Mitchell Richens, Colton Glotzbach, Caden Glotzbach and Andrew Leslie. A brother ,Lowell, wife Peggy and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be made at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Gahlyn will be laid to rest beside his parents and youngest daughter Susan.





