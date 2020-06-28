Showers (Herholtz)

MS. GAIL ANN SHOWERS (HERHOLTZ)

November 16, 1943 June 6, 2020

Gail Ann Showers passed peacefully on June 6th, 2020. Gail was born on November 16th, 1943 to Dudley and Elizabeth Smith in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Troy High School on June 7th, 1962. Gail also was named Troy's Business and Professional Women's Fashion Queen in 1960 when she sold over 160 tickets to the fashion show and beat out dozens of other contenders.

After high school, Gail worked in sales and later married William F. Herholtz in 1969 and moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan. She loved her life as a homemaker and raising her two sons, Bill, and Eric Herholtz. Everyone who knew her, quickly realized she was a pleasant and kind soul, never disparaging others, and carrying herself with class. An avid and enthusiastic conversationalist, Gail never met a stranger.

Later in life, Gail worked for O'reily Auto Parts Stores in Royal Oak Michigan and then for Home Instead senior health care. Her caring and thoughtful ways were a perfect fit for caregiving, and she excelled at it.

In 2016 Gail moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado to be closer to her son Bill Herholtz, Daughter-in-law Lara Herholtz, and her three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband William F. Herholtz and her loving and supportive brother, Dudley Bird Smith III.

Survived by her two sons, Bill (Lara) Herholtz and Eric Herholtz, brothers Craig (Barb) Smith and Bruce (Rachel) Smith, sister Andra (Mike) Powers, sister-in-law Barb Smith, grandsons Josef, Thomas, and Samuel Herholtz, nephews Mark, Jeff, Tom, Chris, and Dudley, nieces, Lynn, Laura, Jennifer, and Carolyn. Family and friends were an important part of Gail's life and she treasured those times spent together.

Gail was a kind-hearted and gentle soul, willing to do anything for friends and family. Her kindness and caring nature will be missed, treasured, and never forgotten.







