Hixenbaugh
GAIL MARIE HIXENBAUGH
August 10, 1947 September 2, 2019
Gail Marie Hixenbaugh, 72, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was born August 10, 1947 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Otis and Florence Wood.
Gail graduated from Waco High School in 1965. She married Harold Hixenbaugh in Carson City, Nevada, March 18, 1967. Their loving marriage of more than fifty-two years resulted in having two sons, Jeffrey Alan and Stephen Scott Hixenbaugh.
Gail and family moved to Colorado Springs on September 16, 1983. She loved to look at the mountains from her cherished gardens which she tended with loving care.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Jeffrey (April) and Stephen; and four grandchildren, Hunter Hixenbaugh (19), Mara Hixenbaugh (15), Caden Madsen (13) and Xander Hixenbaugh (8). Gail is also survived by her sister, Nila Decker; and brothers, Richard and Michael Wood.
Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019