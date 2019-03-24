Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail W. Johnson. View Sign

Johnson

GAIL W. JOHNSON

October 11, 1932 February 9, 2019

In loving remembrance of Gail W. Johnson October 11, 1932 - February 9, 2019.

Edith Gail Johnson, known as "Gail", passed peacefully at age 86 in Colorado Springs, CO.

She is survived by her three children: Erik Johnson of Eagle; Lauren Johnson of Colorado Springs; and Karl Johnson of Evergreen. She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was born in Trenton, NJ and lived in Bucks County, Pennsylvania the first half of her life. Gail was very popular in school and college, maintaining lifelong friendships. She excelled in athletics and sang in choir and on radio broadcasts. She was admired for her charm and beauty. She worked in surgery as a registered nurse and in public health.

Gail was a devoted wife and mother, married for 50 years to the late John H. "Capt. Jack" Johnson. She and Jack moved to Colorado in 1979.

Gail loved her pets, hiking and quilting. She enjoyed raising horses and cattle in Black Forest, CO. She was known and loved for her good humor, quick wit and her wisdom. Her friends and family cherished her beautiful gardens, landscapes, bird feeders and her passion for music, books, cooking, genealogy research and protecting wildlife.

Gail was best known and beloved for her loving kindness and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was profoundly involved with all her family and is an essential part of all their lives and accomplishments. Grandmom Gail lived an exemplary life and taught her family by example. She was smart, strong and confident. Gail is deeply loved, and will forever live in the hearts of her adoring family.

A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 1pm at the Swan-Law Funeral Home, Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation,







JohnsonGAIL W. JOHNSONOctober 11, 1932 February 9, 2019In loving remembrance of Gail W. Johnson October 11, 1932 - February 9, 2019.Edith Gail Johnson, known as "Gail", passed peacefully at age 86 in Colorado Springs, CO.She is survived by her three children: Erik Johnson of Eagle; Lauren Johnson of Colorado Springs; and Karl Johnson of Evergreen. She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.She was born in Trenton, NJ and lived in Bucks County, Pennsylvania the first half of her life. Gail was very popular in school and college, maintaining lifelong friendships. She excelled in athletics and sang in choir and on radio broadcasts. She was admired for her charm and beauty. She worked in surgery as a registered nurse and in public health.Gail was a devoted wife and mother, married for 50 years to the late John H. "Capt. Jack" Johnson. She and Jack moved to Colorado in 1979.Gail loved her pets, hiking and quilting. She enjoyed raising horses and cattle in Black Forest, CO. She was known and loved for her good humor, quick wit and her wisdom. Her friends and family cherished her beautiful gardens, landscapes, bird feeders and her passion for music, books, cooking, genealogy research and protecting wildlife.Gail was best known and beloved for her loving kindness and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was profoundly involved with all her family and is an essential part of all their lives and accomplishments. Grandmom Gail lived an exemplary life and taught her family by example. She was smart, strong and confident. Gail is deeply loved, and will forever live in the hearts of her adoring family.A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 1pm at the Swan-Law Funeral Home, Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson.org or , www.michaeljfox.org/parkinsons/charity Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Swan-Law Funeral Directors Colorado Springs , CO (719) 471-9900 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.