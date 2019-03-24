Johnson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail W. Johnson.
GAIL W. JOHNSON
October 11, 1932 February 9, 2019
In loving remembrance of Gail W. Johnson October 11, 1932 - February 9, 2019.
Edith Gail Johnson, known as "Gail", passed peacefully at age 86 in Colorado Springs, CO.
She is survived by her three children: Erik Johnson of Eagle; Lauren Johnson of Colorado Springs; and Karl Johnson of Evergreen. She has 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was born in Trenton, NJ and lived in Bucks County, Pennsylvania the first half of her life. Gail was very popular in school and college, maintaining lifelong friendships. She excelled in athletics and sang in choir and on radio broadcasts. She was admired for her charm and beauty. She worked in surgery as a registered nurse and in public health.
Gail was a devoted wife and mother, married for 50 years to the late John H. "Capt. Jack" Johnson. She and Jack moved to Colorado in 1979.
Gail loved her pets, hiking and quilting. She enjoyed raising horses and cattle in Black Forest, CO. She was known and loved for her good humor, quick wit and her wisdom. Her friends and family cherished her beautiful gardens, landscapes, bird feeders and her passion for music, books, cooking, genealogy research and protecting wildlife.
Gail was best known and beloved for her loving kindness and caring for her children and grandchildren. She was profoundly involved with all her family and is an essential part of all their lives and accomplishments. Grandmom Gail lived an exemplary life and taught her family by example. She was smart, strong and confident. Gail is deeply loved, and will forever live in the hearts of her adoring family.
A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 1pm at the Swan-Law Funeral Home, Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson.org or , www.michaeljfox.org/parkinsons/charity
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 471-9900
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019