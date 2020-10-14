1/1
Gail Yvonne Nordstrom
1938 - 2020
GAIL YVONNE NORDSTROM
November 26, 1938 October 2, 2020
Gail Yvonne Nordstrom, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was 81 years young.
Gail was born in Stanley, Wisconsin on November 26, 1938 to Milton and Cleo (Mulder) Tatro, the third of eight children. She was married to LeRoy Nordstrom until his passing on May 27, 2005, and spent the last forty-six years working and nurturing the business they established together in 1974: Midwest Barricade.
Gail is survived by many who loved her, including her three children - Barry (Sherrie) Nordstrom, Kim (Steve) Thune, and Mark (Kristen) Nordstrom. She was a grandmother to Christopher, Niomi, Bryan Nordstrom, Kelly Nordstrom Biggs, and Tyler Thune; great-grandmother to Alexis Lopez, Taylor Jiron, and Michael and Alexander Nordstrom.
Gail was a force to be reckoned with, and a kind, gracious, and compassionate woman who loved her family - blood and chosen - boundlessly and generously. Spending time with them was one of her greatest joys. She was a woman of tremendous integrity who always strove to do what was right, a woman of faith who trusted in God, and a tireless worker.
Beloved daughter, cherished sister, fierce friend, and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, we are deeply grateful for the light and love she brought to our lives, and to have loved and been loved by her. She will be forever missed, and in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Research.




Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
1830 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 475-8303
