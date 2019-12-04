Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Alan Schaber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



GARY ALAN SCHABER

1946 - 2019

Gary Schaber, 73, of Florissant, CO, passed away on November 4th after a painful battle with metastasized prostate cancer.

Gary was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and spent his youthful summers at his grandmother's farm in Iola, WI. He enlisted in the U.S.

In 1983, he moved to Colorado permanently and never regretted it for one minute. Many may remember Gary as an avid buyer and seller of antiques and others may remember his years as the City Shuttle Driver in Cripple Creek. He volunteered every Labor Day Weekend for the 4 Mile Garage Sale and volunteered for years at Community Fellowship of Christians, most recently as the VP of the Board of Directors.

Gary was predeceased by his brother, Gordon, just this past summer. He is survived by his wife, Katy; his brother, Gene (Cathy) Schaber; his daughter, Stacy (Craig) McCutcheon; his stepson, Chace (Jennifer) Campbell; his stepdaughter, Katrina (Craig) Kirchoff; and his 4 grandchildren: Freeman and Bennett Campbell and Madeline and Ian Kirchoff. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who are scattered around the globe.

A memorial service will be planned for some time during the summer of 2020.





SchaberGARY ALAN SCHABER1946 - 2019Gary Schaber, 73, of Florissant, CO, passed away on November 4th after a painful battle with metastasized prostate cancer.Gary was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and spent his youthful summers at his grandmother's farm in Iola, WI. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation from high school and spent 18 months in Vietnam. He was stationed at Fort Carson for the last few months of his service, where he fell in love with Colorado.In 1983, he moved to Colorado permanently and never regretted it for one minute. Many may remember Gary as an avid buyer and seller of antiques and others may remember his years as the City Shuttle Driver in Cripple Creek. He volunteered every Labor Day Weekend for the 4 Mile Garage Sale and volunteered for years at Community Fellowship of Christians, most recently as the VP of the Board of Directors.Gary was predeceased by his brother, Gordon, just this past summer. He is survived by his wife, Katy; his brother, Gene (Cathy) Schaber; his daughter, Stacy (Craig) McCutcheon; his stepson, Chace (Jennifer) Campbell; his stepdaughter, Katrina (Craig) Kirchoff; and his 4 grandchildren: Freeman and Bennett Campbell and Madeline and Ian Kirchoff. He is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws who are scattered around the globe.A memorial service will be planned for some time during the summer of 2020. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close