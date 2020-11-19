GorhamGARY ALLEN GORHAMJuly 20, 1933October 19, 2020Gary Allen Gorham, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Washington, Iowa, July 20, 1933, the oldest of 4 boys to the late Eugene Allen Gorham and Mabel Malinda Gorham.Gary graduated from Washington High School. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College of Cedar Falls, Iowa with a B.A in Physical Education. Gary joined the U.S. Army in June 1955 and attended basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and then served on active duty until April 1957 in South Korea during the Korean War. Gary then served in the U.S. Army Reserve until June 1963. Gary graduated from Northern Colorado Teachers College of Greeley, CO with a Master's in Education. He held numerous roles and responsibilities for 31 years within the Widefield School District #3 and School District #3 Credit Union.In 1959, he met Mary Anne Troup, and they were married on December 28, 1960 at the First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs.He leaves behind two sons. Mark Gorham of Lenexa, KS, and beloved daughter-in-law, Andrea (Ragsdale) Gorham. Gary has three grandchildren he is very proud of: Trevor, Anna Claire and Nathaniel. Gary is also a proud great grandfather of 15-month-old, Harrison. Second son, Rick Gorham of Monument, CO, and significant other, Norine Richards and their 'grand dog' Riley. He is also survived by his three brothers. Dick Gorham, wife Marilyn of Wichita, KS. Jim Gorham, wife Karen of Washington, IA. Don Gorham of Washington, IA.He was active in the Sunrise Sertoma Service Club, usher at First Presbyterian Church, officiating high school athletics and enjoyed playing golf.A private burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs, CO, or the Systems Unlimited Group Home in Washington, IA.