Gary Allen Gorham
1933 - 2020
GARY ALLEN GORHAM
July 20, 1933
October 19, 2020
Gary Allen Gorham, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Washington, Iowa, July 20, 1933, the oldest of 4 boys to the late Eugene Allen Gorham and Mabel Malinda Gorham.
Gary graduated from Washington High School. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College of Cedar Falls, Iowa with a B.A in Physical Education. Gary joined the U.S. Army in June 1955 and attended basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and then served on active duty until April 1957 in South Korea during the Korean War. Gary then served in the U.S. Army Reserve until June 1963. Gary graduated from Northern Colorado Teachers College of Greeley, CO with a Master's in Education. He held numerous roles and responsibilities for 31 years within the Widefield School District #3 and School District #3 Credit Union.
In 1959, he met Mary Anne Troup, and they were married on December 28, 1960 at the First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs.
He leaves behind two sons. Mark Gorham of Lenexa, KS, and beloved daughter-in-law, Andrea (Ragsdale) Gorham. Gary has three grandchildren he is very proud of: Trevor, Anna Claire and Nathaniel. Gary is also a proud great grandfather of 15-month-old, Harrison. Second son, Rick Gorham of Monument, CO, and significant other, Norine Richards and their 'grand dog' Riley. He is also survived by his three brothers. Dick Gorham, wife Marilyn of Wichita, KS. Jim Gorham, wife Karen of Washington, IA. Don Gorham of Washington, IA.
He was active in the Sunrise Sertoma Service Club, usher at First Presbyterian Church, officiating high school athletics and enjoyed playing golf.
A private burial will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs, CO, or the Systems Unlimited Group Home in Washington, IA.




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
November 19, 2020
Mr. Gorham was a terrific teacher. He was my bookkeeping teacher in High School, and I run my own small business today using the classes and knowledge he taught. I think of him often.
I am sure he had a profound affect on many of his students.
May he rest in peace
Marlene (Smith) Hampton
Student
November 19, 2020
He was such a wonderful man! Saying prayers for your family, very sorry for your loss:(
Theresa
November 19, 2020
Gary and Mary Anne were wonderful friends to me and my late husband, Milt, through the Sunrise Sertoma Club since the mid 1960's. He will be truly missed by family and friends and other residents at MacKenzie Place. My sincere sympathies and God's blessing to the family.
Ilene Steinkruger
Friend
November 19, 2020
Gary and Mary Anne were our dearest friends, Keith was in Sertoma with Gary for many years. We loved playing games with them and having they up to our cabin. Gary you will be greatly missed.
Keith and Marilyn Hancock
Friend
