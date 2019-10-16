Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary C. Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smith

He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Young, on May 29, 1954, days after her high school graduation. They honeymooned as they traveled to the Washington, DC area where his Army basic training took place. From there he was stationed to Korea for two years.

Gary enjoyed history, raising Labrador Retrievers, hunting, golfing and travel. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, making deals and sharing well embellished stories.

GARY C. SMITH

October 31, 1935

October 7, 2019

Gary C. Smith, age 83, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1935 in Unionville, Missouri to John and Edith Smith, and was their only child. He grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas.

He moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family in 1959 and worked in the construction industry. He was still working as a general contractor/consultant on local, national and international projects when he passed away.

Gary is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Smith; his daughter, Karen Beach, her spouse, Mike Dagendesh; his daughter, Kathy Basik, her spouse, Jeff Basik; his daughter, Cindi Jones, her spouse, Bruce Jones; his son, Doug Smith, his spouse, Xanna Smith; his 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debby Smith (Hansen).

His love, kindness and wisdom will be missed. His cowboy spirit will continue and his stories long retold.

A celebration of Gary's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gary's memory to the American Red Cross, Attn: Services to the Armed Forces Donation, PO Bo x 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.







SmithHe married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Young, on May 29, 1954, days after her high school graduation. They honeymooned as they traveled to the Washington, DC area where his Army basic training took place. From there he was stationed to Korea for two years.Gary enjoyed history, raising Labrador Retrievers, hunting, golfing and travel. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, making deals and sharing well embellished stories.GARY C. SMITHOctober 31, 1935October 7, 2019Gary C. Smith, age 83, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1935 in Unionville, Missouri to John and Edith Smith, and was their only child. He grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas.He moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family in 1959 and worked in the construction industry. He was still working as a general contractor/consultant on local, national and international projects when he passed away.Gary is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Smith; his daughter, Karen Beach, her spouse, Mike Dagendesh; his daughter, Kathy Basik, her spouse, Jeff Basik; his daughter, Cindi Jones, her spouse, Bruce Jones; his son, Doug Smith, his spouse, Xanna Smith; his 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debby Smith (Hansen).His love, kindness and wisdom will be missed. His cowboy spirit will continue and his stories long retold.A celebration of Gary's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gary's memory to the American Red Cross, Attn: Services to the Armed Forces Donation, PO Bo x 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close