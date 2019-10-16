Smith
He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Young, on May 29, 1954, days after her high school graduation. They honeymooned as they traveled to the Washington, DC area where his Army basic training took place. From there he was stationed to Korea for two years.
Gary enjoyed history, raising Labrador Retrievers, hunting, golfing and travel. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, making deals and sharing well embellished stories.
GARY C. SMITH
October 31, 1935
October 7, 2019
Gary C. Smith, age 83, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1935 in Unionville, Missouri to John and Edith Smith, and was their only child. He grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas.
He moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family in 1959 and worked in the construction industry. He was still working as a general contractor/consultant on local, national and international projects when he passed away.
Gary is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Smith; his daughter, Karen Beach, her spouse, Mike Dagendesh; his daughter, Kathy Basik, her spouse, Jeff Basik; his daughter, Cindi Jones, her spouse, Bruce Jones; his son, Doug Smith, his spouse, Xanna Smith; his 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debby Smith (Hansen).
His love, kindness and wisdom will be missed. His cowboy spirit will continue and his stories long retold.
A celebration of Gary's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gary's memory to the American Red Cross, Attn: Services to the Armed Forces Donation, PO Bo x 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019