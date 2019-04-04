Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GARY D. DOLCE

December 18, 1955 March 27, 2019

Gary D. Dolce of Colorado Springs, passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. Gary was born on December 18, 1955 in Pueblo to the parents of LeRoy and Maxine Dolce. Gary attended and graduated from Pueblo Centennial Gary was self-employed and a guitarist for over 40 years in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. He also previously worked in sales and IT for several local companies. His sense of humor could brighten your day and he loved a great political debate.

Gary loved his family, the Broncos, camping in the mountains, Rock & Roll music, rescuing dogs and coin & stamp collecting.

Gary is survived by his wife, Donna Dolce; his children, Andrew Dolce and Kelly Dougherty; his brother, Don Dolce; his sister, Sharon Boyce and many other loving relatives and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado. A private burial will take place at a later date in Pueblo Colorado.

Memorial donations may be made to Harley's Dream - To End Puppy Mills at







