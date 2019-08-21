Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary David Shoemaker. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Divide Fire Department Shoemaker Station 103 Cedar Mountain Road Divide , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Shoemaker

GARY DAVID SHOEMAKER

June 2, 1942 August 1, 2019

Gary David Shoemaker, age 77 died peacefully at his home, with his wife and children by his side on Thursday, August 1, 2019. What a legacy Gary has left behind, his surviving adult children, wife and grandchildren, have so many memories to look back on. Gary will live on forever in the hearts and memories of his many friends and family.

Gary was proceeded death by his Father Fred Carl Shoemaker in 1977, his mother Geraldine Alice Shoemaker in 2010, his brother Larry Dwayne Shoemaker in 2003, sister Sharon Carol Shoemaker in 2017. Gary was also proceeded in death by his father in law Harry Feldman, mother in law Dodie Feldman, brother in law Jim Wierick and sister in law Sandy Wierick.

Gary met his first wife, Jo Ann Leckenby in Divide, Colorado. They were married February 18, 1968. From this union David Anthoney and Denise Christine were born. After the couple divorced in 1986, Gary reconnected with his high school girlfriend Shirley Workman. They were married on June 2, 1988. Shirley was by his side for 32 years and continued to be so until his death

Gary will live on in the memories of his family and friends. Wife Shirley Shoemaker, Canon City, Son David Shoemaker, Canon City, Daughter Denise (Sam) Nelson, Eads, Stepdaughter Kari Van Auken, Canon City. Gary's legacy will live on in the memories of his Grand Children, Hatch, Case and Aspen Nelson, Eads and Grandson's Tylor Van Auken and T.J. Van Auken, Colorado Springs. Gary's constant companion, his little dog K.C. is mourning the death his "papa".

Please pay tribute to Gary and share your memories, go to www.returntonature

and share your stories with the family.

Gary's Final wishes were to be cremated and he will be going home. A close friends and family only ceremony honoring dad's memory where his ashes will be spread. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Divide Fire Department Shoemaker Station, 103 Cedar Mountain Road, Divide, Colorado. Please bring your memories, stories, fellowship and a covered dish to share. The main course meal, pulled pork or beef will be provided by the family. All those who knew and loved Gary are welcome to attend.





ShoemakerGARY DAVID SHOEMAKERJune 2, 1942 August 1, 2019Gary David Shoemaker, age 77 died peacefully at his home, with his wife and children by his side on Thursday, August 1, 2019. What a legacy Gary has left behind, his surviving adult children, wife and grandchildren, have so many memories to look back on. Gary will live on forever in the hearts and memories of his many friends and family.Gary was proceeded death by his Father Fred Carl Shoemaker in 1977, his mother Geraldine Alice Shoemaker in 2010, his brother Larry Dwayne Shoemaker in 2003, sister Sharon Carol Shoemaker in 2017. Gary was also proceeded in death by his father in law Harry Feldman, mother in law Dodie Feldman, brother in law Jim Wierick and sister in law Sandy Wierick.Gary met his first wife, Jo Ann Leckenby in Divide, Colorado. They were married February 18, 1968. From this union David Anthoney and Denise Christine were born. After the couple divorced in 1986, Gary reconnected with his high school girlfriend Shirley Workman. They were married on June 2, 1988. Shirley was by his side for 32 years and continued to be so until his deathGary will live on in the memories of his family and friends. Wife Shirley Shoemaker, Canon City, Son David Shoemaker, Canon City, Daughter Denise (Sam) Nelson, Eads, Stepdaughter Kari Van Auken, Canon City. Gary's legacy will live on in the memories of his Grand Children, Hatch, Case and Aspen Nelson, Eads and Grandson's Tylor Van Auken and T.J. Van Auken, Colorado Springs. Gary's constant companion, his little dog K.C. is mourning the death his "papa".Please pay tribute to Gary and share your memories, go to www.returntonature colorado.com and share your stories with the family.Gary's Final wishes were to be cremated and he will be going home. A close friends and family only ceremony honoring dad's memory where his ashes will be spread. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Divide Fire Department Shoemaker Station, 103 Cedar Mountain Road, Divide, Colorado. Please bring your memories, stories, fellowship and a covered dish to share. The main course meal, pulled pork or beef will be provided by the family. All those who knew and loved Gary are welcome to attend. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close