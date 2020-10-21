1/1
Gary E. Walters
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Walters
GARY E WALTERS
02/15/1950 - 0/08/2020
Gary Walters, a beloved husband, and father passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, in Cape Coral, Florida. Gary was preceded in death by his loving wife Melodie of 36 years. Gary leaves behind his three sons, Christopher, Michael, and
Jonathan and his loving sister Kathleen. Services will take place., November 7, 2020, at 11 am at Woodmen Valley Chapel, Stone Chapel, 280 E. Woodmen Rd., C/S, CO 80918. The live stream will also be available at Woodmenvalley.org/memorialstream. In place of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to Woodmen Valley Chapel.



Published in The Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Woodmen Valley Chapel, Stone Chapel
