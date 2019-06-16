Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary James Reddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reddy

GARY JAMES REDDY

February 9, 1950 June 5, 2019

Gary James Reddy, age 69 of Litchfield Park, AZ died June 5, 2019 in Litchfield Park. He was born February 9, 1950 in Manhattan, NY to Raymond Reddy and Helen Grupp. He served in the US Army from November, 1969 to September 1971. He graduated from Queen's College with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and worked as the Regional Sales Manager for Hilti. His passion in life was for his family, the Lutheran church and Boy Scouts of America.

Gary is survived by his wife, Helene Reddy; daughters, Jill Warner and her husband, Lt. Col (ret) Matthew Warner, and Colleen Goldfein and her husband, Major Alex Goldfein; son, Jonathan Reddy and his wife, Amy Lee Tautges; and six grandchildren, Jack Warner, Hank Warner, Charlie-Anne Warner, Addison Goldfein, Sadie Goldfein, and Riley Reddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Reddy and Helen Grupp.

Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BSA Pikes Peak Council. All donations will be used to assist scouts to go to summer camp and can be made through this link





ReddyGARY JAMES REDDYFebruary 9, 1950 June 5, 2019Gary James Reddy, age 69 of Litchfield Park, AZ died June 5, 2019 in Litchfield Park. He was born February 9, 1950 in Manhattan, NY to Raymond Reddy and Helen Grupp. He served in the US Army from November, 1969 to September 1971. He graduated from Queen's College with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and worked as the Regional Sales Manager for Hilti. His passion in life was for his family, the Lutheran church and Boy Scouts of America.Gary is survived by his wife, Helene Reddy; daughters, Jill Warner and her husband, Lt. Col (ret) Matthew Warner, and Colleen Goldfein and her husband, Major Alex Goldfein; son, Jonathan Reddy and his wife, Amy Lee Tautges; and six grandchildren, Jack Warner, Hank Warner, Charlie-Anne Warner, Addison Goldfein, Sadie Goldfein, and Riley Reddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Reddy and Helen Grupp.Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the BSA Pikes Peak Council. All donations will be used to assist scouts to go to summer camp and can be made through this link https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/060/appeal/1828 or by contacting Pikes Peak Council directly. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close