Atkins

GARY L. ATKINS

September 20, 1942 August 31, 2019

Gary L. Atkins, 76, died on August 31, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be private and only family.

Gary was born on September 20, 1942 in Enid, Oklahoma. His parents were Leroy (Ras) and Mary Josephine (Jobie) Atkins. Gary attented school in Enid and Douglas, Oklahona and Derby, Kansas. He graduated from Wichita State University in 1967. He married Sandra Mueller, his high school sweetheart, on July 28, 1963.

Gary taught school at Roosevelt Junior High in Wichita, Kansas before starting work in credit unions. Gary was CEO of Kansas Federal Credit Union from 1968 to 1990. He was CEO of Mountain Bell Credit Union in Colorado Springs from 1991 to 2003 when Mountaln Bell merged with ENT Credit Union. Gary retired from ENT in 2005.

Gary served in many volunteer capacities in the states of Kansas and Colorado, and National Credit Union Movement, and served for 40 years as a Credit Union Retirment Director and Trustee. Locally, Gary served at United way and Junior Achievement.

Gary enjoyed 4-wheeling and woodworking.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sandy and two sons, Shawn G (Laura Jane) and Shannon L. (Kristin), two sisters Lynda McWatters and Cheryl Lamkin and seven grandchildren, Zane, Aspen, Siena, Jack, Brenna, Reed and Marina.

Send donations in care of New Century Hospice.





