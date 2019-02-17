White
GARY L. WHITE
November 29, 1944 February 11, 2019
Gary L. White, a resident of Michigan and formerly a Colorado Springs resident from 1992-2009, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Gary was born on November 29, 1944 to Herschel and Maggie White in Jackson, Ohio.
He was a United States Army veteran. He was also a Highway Superintendent for El Paso County, Colorado and previously worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was formerly very involved with Hilltop Baptist Church. He was a small airplane and helicopter private pilot and instructor.
He is survived by his children: Joseph Santoro, Julie Santoro, Tina Santoro, Joyce Parks, and Cheri Bondhill and her husband, Willie, who were Gary's long-term caregivers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yang C. White (1943-2009).
Private family services are planned in Michigan. Private entombment will be at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, Gate of Heaven in Colorado Springs.
Memorials in Gary's name may be made to Hilltop Baptist Church, 6915 Palmer Park Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80915.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019