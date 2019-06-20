Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lane Garrison. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Garrison

GARY LANE GARRISON

July 14, 1951

June 16, 2019

67, died Sunday June 16th2019 peacefully in his home. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cathy (Martinez) Garrison and his four children, Gina Conroy (Mike Conroy), Sara Garrison (William Carroll), Garrett Garrison (Arline Gonzalez) and Lee Garrison. He has 7 grandchildren, Ralph, Alex, Billy, Gracelynn, Rylyn, Caeden and Brooklyn and one great-grandchild, Liam. He is also survived by his former wife, Peggy Goings and many life-long friends and extended family.

Gary was born July 14th 1951 in Kansas. He was the eldest of five children. He is survived by his siblings, Joe Garrison, Debra Schommer, Donna Schommer and Myrna Castle. He was preceded in death by his father, L.G. Garrison and mother, Thelma Morrow.

Gary proudly served and fought for our country in the U.S. Army from 1971-1979. He volunteered to serve in Vietnam and courageously survived two gunshot wounds. After completing his military service, he returned to the U.S. to put his roots down in Colorado Springs, CO and begin his legacy.

To honor and celebrate Gary's life, his services will be held at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. His visitation service will be Sunday, June 23rd 2019, from 4-6pm and his funeral service will be held Monday, June 24th 2019 at 10am. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.







