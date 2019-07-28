Heitzmann
GARY LEE HEITZMANN
May 13, 1935
July 9, 2019
Gary Lee Heitzman, 84.
Gary was born May 13, 1935, in North Wildwood, New Jersey to Joseph and Sarah (Ennings) Heitzmann. He served in the U.S. Navy following the Korean War as a cryptographer/aerographer's mate, and later served for 26 years as a police officer, attaining the rank of Sergeant with the North Wildwood Police Department. Gary was an expert marksman and participated and placed in numerous shooting competitions throughout his career. As a self-taught musician, he played guitar professionally for a time and also had a love for the theatre organ, playing as often as he could as a longtime member of the Dickinson Theater Organ Society until retiring to the Colorado mountains where he installed one in his home, a focal point for grandchildren visits for many years.
Following his official retirement, Gary joined Naturally Santa, a Colorado- based organization of Santa look- alikes, and brought joy to hundreds of children across the country. He was a licensed HAM radio operator and enjoyed talking with people from around the world, including the astronauts aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia during on of their missions.
Gary was recently preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Barbara Ann (Heider), and is survived by daughter, Leeann; son, Gary Lee Jr.; 10 grandchildren, and several extended family members.
Because it was Gary's wish for no one to gather in sadness, no services are planned. A private, family gathering for scattering his and Barbara's ashes in the mountains will be held on their next anniversary.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019