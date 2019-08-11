Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Mathis. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mathis

GARY MATHIS

July 12, 1935

June 9, 2019

Gary Mathis, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Macon, Missouri July 12, 1935, the youngest child born to the late Helen and Marshall Mathis.

Gary graduated from high school in Yoder, Colorado and went on to Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado where he played baseball and basketball. Gary graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Graduate Degree in Secondary School Administration. He began his teaching in Colorado Springs and in 1965 moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he was a school teacher/administrator in the Anchorage School District for 18 years. He was an Assistant Principal of West Anchorage High School and Supervisor of Secondary Education for the District. Gary was a member of many educational organizations including the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals and Alaska Association of School Administrators. He retired from the Anchorage school District in 1984 and after 22 years in Alaska moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1987 with a home in the Black Forest area.

Family and friends were extremely important in his life. Gary enjoyed salmon fishing, water skiing, racing snow machines and working with the Iditarod Dogsled race in Alaska. Gary and Jean loved traveling in their RV throughout the lower 48 states and they belonged to the Elite Motor Home Club. Other interests include attending antique and hot rod car shows. He owned a 1956 and 1960 Thunderbird and brought them to many shows. Gary was also a member and President of the Pikes Peak Early Birds Thunderbird Club.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his son Mitchell and his brother Spencer Mathis. He is survived by 2 loving sons, Mike Mathis (Dawn) of Irving, Texas and Mark Mathis (Linda) of Torrance, California. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Sheena, Amanda, Michelle and Jordyn and 11 great grandchildren, as well as a host of wonderful relatives.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday August 17, 2019 at 12:00pm at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 North Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs. A reception will follow the service at Swan-Law. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at







