Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900

Moore

GARY MAURICE MOORE

October 11, 1941 September 30, 2019

Gary Maurice Moore passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Gary was born in Colorado Springs, CO, October 11, 1941, to Maurice and Peggy (Grafstrom) Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, married 58 years, son, Kirk (Tamara) Jordan, son, Kevin (Tina) Camille, Kristen and Kyle, son, David (Jen) Caden and Cohen.

Gary graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1959, then went on to attend Adams State College earning bachelors and master's degrees in physics and math. Gary taught both subjects at Palmer and Coronado High Schools for thirty-five years.

Gary enjoyed many great years of running, boating, slalom water-skiing, dancing, fishing, tennis, volleyball, traveling, woodworking, remodeling and restoring homes. He was an enthusiast of '50s, '60s and, '70s music. Gary loved life and lived it to the fullest. He had great times with his wonderful family and friends, creating memories for all of us that will never be forgotten.

He was successful in education, business, and as a real estate entrepreneur: and most importantly as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Please join us for a celebration of Gary's life Saturday October 12 at 1:00p.m. at the Fellowship of The Rockies Church 1625 South 8th street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.

Gary is missed by all of us. Rest in peace, we all love you!







