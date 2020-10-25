1/1
Gary R. Pierson
1948 - 2020
Pierson
GARY R. PIERSON
October 31, 1948 March 20, 2020
Gary R. Pierson, 71, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 31, 1948 to the late Everett and Pearl (Ralph) Pierson in Murphysboro, IL.
He is survived by two sisters, Judy (Ronald) Fincher of Millstadt, IL and Mary Ann Browder of Chillicothe, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Bob and Jim Pierson; and a sister, Patsy Bissell.
Gary attended Ava Grade School and two years at TRICO High School in Campbell Hill, IL. He graduated from Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, CO. Upon graduating Gary entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam during the TET Offensive, earning the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry for heroism. After the Marines, he resided in Colorado Springs, CO, working as a plumber, Gary is interned at Pikes Peek National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. A Memorial Service will be held at the cemetery on Oct, 29, 2020 at 2:45 p.m.



Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
02:45 PM
Pikes Peek National Cemetery
